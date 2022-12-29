Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 7,800 crore there.

He will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kolkata.

Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects in West Bengal worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the laying of foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Modi will also inaugurate Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation.

20221229-120002