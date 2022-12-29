INDIA

PM to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 7,800 crore there.

He will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kolkata.

Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects in West Bengal worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the laying of foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Modi will also inaugurate Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation.

20221229-120002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dry weather in J&K, sub-zero temperature in Ladakh areas

    Digital currency to cut RBI’s cash management costs, drive financial inclusion

    Vishal Batra recalls moment he reached ‘Batra Top’ where he lost...

    Some residents under lockdown in Shanghai running out of food