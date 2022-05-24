Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 to unveil various projects and attend a campus programme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In Chennai, he will dedicate to the nation/lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore, and in Hyderabad, participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of the Indian School of Business and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2022.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “In a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity, and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai.

“These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities.”

In Chennai, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore. These include the 75-km-long Madurai-Teni railway gauge conversion project, built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, and the 30-km-long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, which will facilitate running of more suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

“The 115-km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km-long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore, respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh,” the PMO said.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project – Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore, including for redevelopment of five railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over Rs 1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

In Hyderabad, he will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB), which was inaugurated on December 2, 2001 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

