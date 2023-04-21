INDIA

PM to visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala on April 24-25

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as well as Kerala and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from April 24 to 25, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

The Prime Minister has been regularly touring Madhya Pradesh for the past few days as the politically crucial state goes to polls in December this year.

According to official sources, Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

On April 25, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later in the day, Modi will visit NAMO medical education and research institute and then will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Devka seafront at Daman.

20230421-171005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Low yield will make ‘Aam’ turn ‘Khaas’ in UP this year

    Cong takes a leaf out of reality shows, creates platform for...

    Ex-CM Kamat not joining party: Goa BJP spokesperson

    Governor questions claims of Mamata government on BGBS