Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as well as Kerala and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from April 24 to 25, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

The Prime Minister has been regularly touring Madhya Pradesh for the past few days as the politically crucial state goes to polls in December this year.

According to official sources, Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

On April 25, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later in the day, Modi will visit NAMO medical education and research institute and then will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Devka seafront at Daman.

