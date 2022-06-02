INDIA

PM to visit UP on Friday, will inaugurate several projects

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on June 3 (Friday) to attend ‘ground breaking ceremony’ of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in Lucknow.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “At around 11 a.m., Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit.”

“At around 1:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 p.m., they will visit Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra, the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 p.m.,” the statement said.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21-22 with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018 and second ground breaking ceremony on July 28, 2019.

During the first ground breaking ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second ground breaking ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

20220602-163708

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Girl gang raped by minors in K’taka, 6 taken to custody

    Imam Association J&K organises interactive session in Kupwara

    B’luru to get 8 more cyber crime police stations : CM

    RLD rubbishes reports of split in party