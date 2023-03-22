HEALTHINDIA

PM to visit Varanasi on March 24

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on a day-long visit on March 24, where he will address the One World TB Summit and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 1,780 crore.

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, marked on March 24, he will address the TB Summit, which is being organised by the Union Health Ministry and Stop TB Partnership.

During the event, he will launch various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), family-centric care model for TB and release of India’s Annual TB Report 2023.A

Modi will also award select states and districts for their progress towards ending TB.

20230322-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vax centres set up at Cairo metro stations

    Khattar visits Medanta Hospital, inquires about wellbeing of Mulayam Singh, Chautala

    Bill Gates conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan honour for efforts to eradicate polio

    Become part of largest vaccine drive, say top Indian athletes