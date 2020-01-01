PM Trudeau announces additional support for food banks and local food organizations

As the country continues to deal with the impacts of COVID-19, more Canadians are facing food insecurity, therefore making food banks and organizations key to helping feed families and keeping Canadians healthy and safe. At the same time, food banks and local food organizations are facing challenges in delivering services to Canadians in need, including in securing volunteers and increasing public health and safety measures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced an additional investment of $100 million through the Emergency Food Security Fund. This investment will help improve access to food and increase food supply for vulnerable Canadians across the country, who are facing the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government will provide this funding to national and regional organizations, who will then support food banks and local food organizations across Canada in order to help reach people experiencing food insecurity.

Food banks, local food organizations, and Indigenous groups will be able to use this funding to ensure vulnerable communities continue to have access to safe and healthy food. The funding will be used to purchase and distribute food and other necessities in order to meet the urgent needs of Canadians.

The funds will also be used to hire workers where volunteers are unavailable and buy personal protective equipment to help keep workers, volunteers, and visitors at food banks and local food organizations safe.