Canindia News

PM Trudeau announces over $200 million in new supports for Indigenous communities

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced over $200 million in new funding to provide support to Indigenous peoples and communities.

The funding includes:

  • $120.7 million to help Indigenous early learning and child care facilities safely operate during the pandemic. The investment is expected to support over 35,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation children who access culturally relevant Indigenous early learning and child care programs. This funding will be co-managed through existing early learning and child care partnerships. It will assist Indigenous communities in addressing their most critical needs, including implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, hiring additional staff, and offering training.
  • $59 million for First Nations to adapt their on reserve community infrastructure. First Nations can use the funds to implement public health and safety measures in community buildings by adding hand washing stations, buying hand sanitizers, personal protective equipment for staff, and cleaning supplies, installing signage and barriers to promote physical distancing, and doing safety checks and upgrades to existing ventilation systems.
  • $25.9 million to provide immediate support to Indigenous post-secondary institutions in 2020-21. The investment will help these institutions address increased costs and financial uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, including putting in place supports to retain staff, automating services to process student applications and registrations, adapting courses for online learning, and implementing public health and safety measures for in-person services.


Indigenous peoples and communities continue to face unique challenges during the pandemic. We will continue to listen to them, and ensure that students, children, parents, and communities have the support they need to keep safe and healthy and properly respond to this crisis,” said Trudeau.

“This pandemic has been particularly hard on children and youth of all ages. We must ensure that they get the necessary support to be able to learn and thrive in a safe environment. This is why we are announcing new funding for communities and organizations, from early learning and child care to post-secondary, as they work to adjust to a new reality in light of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Indigenous partners to promote the health and safety of First Nations, Inuit and Métis throughout the country, and will continue to do so throughout and beyond the pandemic,” added Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Ontario govt. tells college and university students to skip the Halloween party

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt invests in women-led startup

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Canada plans to admit more than 400,000 immigrants per year

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Elli AvVram poses in a hot pink bikini, claims she was ‘born in a jacuzzi’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pooran “Bruce” Sancharra arrested in sexual assault investigation

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week: Tips to prevent poisoning in your home

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 for ‘Borat’ babysitter Jenise Jones’ hometown

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Peel top doctor worried about Halloween gatherings causing a surge in COVID-19 cases

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Patio program for Toronto restaurants extended into spring

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested