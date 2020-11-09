Canindia News

PM Trudeau promises to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced an investment of $1.75 billion to help connect Canadians to high-speed Internet across the country. The federal government expects this investment will connect 98 per cent of Canadians across the country to high-speed Internet by 2026, and aims to connect all Canadians by 2030.

“Now more than ever, Canadians need reliable access to high-speed Internet as we work, learn, and communicate with our family and friends from home. With today’s announcement, we are continuing to bring faster Internet access to every part of our country, helping businesses grow, creating new jobs, and building a better Canada for everyone,” said PM Trudeau.

Announced originally in Budget 2019 as $1 billion, the additional funding of $750 million for the Universal Broadband Fund will help advance projects with partners, like the Canada Infrastructure Bank, to connect Canadian households and businesses in underserved communities over the next six years. This includes a $150 million Rapid Response Stream with an accelerated application process to allow shovel-ready projects to get started right away, officials added.

The prime minister also announced an agreement of $600 million with Canadian satellite company Telesat to improve connectivity and expand high-speed Internet coverage to the far north, rural, and remote regions across Canada, through low-earth-orbit satellite capacity.

“We know that access to high-speed Internet is a top priority for rural and remote Canadians and we are leveraging the latest technologies in order to ensure that all Canadians have access. High-speed Internet is more than just a convenience – it means opportunity. It enables physicians to see patients from a distance. It allows businesses to reach customers around the world and it allows students in one classroom to connect with their peers in other parts of the country. The agreement with Telesat will help unlock economic and social opportunities in Canada’s most rural and remote communities,” added Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

