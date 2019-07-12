PM, Union ministers, opposition welcome ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Political leaders across party lines — from Prime MInister Narendra Modi, Union ministers to opposition leaders — on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) verdict to continue the stay on the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakisani military court for alleged espionage.

In a huge victory for India, the ICJ on Wednesday ordered Pakistan not to execute Jadhav and asked it to reconsider the sentence awarded to him by a military court. The world court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, while holding that it had “breached” the Vienna Convention in this regard by denying him this right.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,” Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the media here, “The ICJ has given orders to Pakistan to give consular access to Jadhav and it is a massive victory for India.”

Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in a series of tweets welcomed the ICJ verdict, describing it as a “great victory for India”.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Sushma Swaraj said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our initiative to take Jadhav’s case before the International Court of Justice. I thank Harish Salve for presenting India’s case before ICJ very effectively and successfully.”

“I hope the verdict will provide the much-needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” she added.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also hailed the ICJ decision and described it as a big diplomatic victory for India.

“It’s a big diplomatic win for India. I Congratulate our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, former EAM Sushma Swarajji and senior advocate Harish Salve for their tireless efforts in the matter of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Congres General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also welcomed the ICJ verdict.

“ICJ delivers ‘justice’ in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

“A 15:1 verdict is actually a unanimous verdict,” the Congress leader added.

“Heartened by the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict. At last justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Jadhav, an Indian naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ to stay the execution.

–IANS

aks/arm