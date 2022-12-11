Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all the countries to collaborate with India and to contribute to get global status for ayurveda, which he said teaches the system of living.

The Prime Minister was addressing the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress here.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik and Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present on the occasion.

“Institutions like the Centre for Integrated Medicines are doing research on yoga and ayurveda. These research papers are getting published in prestigious journals. Recently, the Journal of American College of Cardiology and Neurology published many research papers. I wish all the delegates of the World Ayurveda Congress, all countries to come together to get global status for ayurveda,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that yoga is celebrated worldwide as global festivals of health and wellness.

“Today, yoga and ayurveda have become hope for the people. Ayurveda teaches us a system of living and how to remain happy. It teaches how to be healthy. Ayurveda is a way of life too,” he said.

Drawing similarity to a computer that malfunctions due to lack of knowledge of the end user, the Prime Minister said that ayurveda teaches us that body and mind should be healthy together and in harmony with each other.

“With the experience of knowledge, science and culture, our aim is to foster the concept of ‘welfare of world’. And ayurveda is an effective medium for the same,” he said.

“I am happy that more than 30 countries have given recognition to ayurveda as a traditional medicine system. We have to reach more countries by united efforts,” Modi said.

“I am confident that these three institutes (inaugurated today) will give a new boost to Ayush healthcare system. Ayurveda is a science, the motto of which is to see everyone happy with good health. Life should be free of diseases. The world is getting attracted towards ayurveda. I had started to encourage it since I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. This helped open the first global centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar by WHO. We even established a separate ministry for AYUSH,” Modi said.

“We had ayurveda’s results as well as effects in our favour, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Our medical data, research, and journals have to be brought together to verify every claim on modern scientific parameters,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government has created a Ayush Research Portal for evidence-based research data, where about 40,000 research studies are available.

“During the Corona period, we had about 150 specific research studies related to AYUSH. We are now moving forward in the direction of forming a National Ayush Research Consortium,” he added.

“In the AYUSH industry, there are many opportunities for everyone. Around 40,000 MSMEs are taking initiatives. The AYUSH industry has grown from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in eight years,” he said.

