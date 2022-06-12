INDIA

PM urges everyone to make ‘Yoga’ part of daily lives

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to observe Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of daily lives. Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on ‘Yoga in our daily lives’.

In a series of tweets in different languages, the Prime Minister said, “In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many.”

On the ‘International Yoga Day’ on June 21, Prime Minister Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.

This year, the International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country.

20220612-193801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN will not allow Karnataka to construct dam at Mekedatu: Duraimurugan

    Left, Cong hold joint protest in Kerala against milk co-op tax

    Have rival teams seen through Punjab Kings’ ultra-attacking approach?

    Dust storm, light rain cools down Delhi NCR a bit at...