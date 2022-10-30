INDIA

PM urges J&K youth to ensure transparency while in government service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to make transparency their priority while being in government service.

Addressing the J&K Rozgar Mela virtually, Modi said: “Whenever I met the people of J&K earlier, I always felt their pain. It was the pain of corruption in the system. People of J&K hate corruption. Now is the time to leave the old challenges behind and take full advantage of the new possibilities. I am happy that the youth of J&K are coming forward in large numbers for the development of their state and the people.”

Remarking on the continuous development of J&K by “a new, transparent and sensitive governance,” the Prime Minister said: “For fast pace of development, we have to work with a new approach, with new thinking.”

He informed that about 30,000 government posts recruitments have been done since 2019, out of which, 20,000 jobs have been handed out in the last one and a half years.

Throwing light on the record increase in the number of tourists witnessed by J&K, the Prime Minister noted that the tourism sector in the state received a boost due to the infrastructural developments and increased connectivity.

