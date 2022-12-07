INDIA

PM urges leaders to make winter session of Parliment productive

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the members to allow both Houses of Parliament function smoothly to ensure a productive session.

Addressing mediapersons on the first day of the Winter session, Modi said that due to continuous disruptions, new MPs often complain that they don’t get an opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

He requested members to ensure that first time lawmakers get maximum opportunities to air their views “in this university of democracy”.

The Prime Minister said that it would also be Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s first session as chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi extended his good wishes to the Vice-President on the occasion.

The Winter session commenced at a time when India has got the presidency of G20 and added that it’s a big opportunity to showcase India’s abilities and aspirations at the global level.

Modi expressed hope that the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament will also reflect the “spirit of inclusivity and possibilities”.

Considering the current international scenario, the government will try take several key decisions in Parliament, the Prime Minister said, while appealing to floor managers and leaders of all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

20221207-114006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s energy security on ventilator as exporters shun cash-strapped Islamabad

    Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ weakens into depression over coastal Andhra

    Ex-Maha home minister’s lawyer gets bail in ‘document leak’ case

    Sri Lanka to propose for transfer of Asia Cup venue: Report