PM urges MP, Chhattisgarh voters to exercise their franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to exercise their franchise.

Polling for all 230 seats of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections commenced at 7 a.m. on Friday. Voting also began for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on the day, with 70 of the total 90 seats heading to the polls.

Urging the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote enthusiastically, Prime Minister Modi in a post on ‘X’ said: “Today, voting will be held for all the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that voters from every region of the state will vote enthusiastically and enhance the beauty of this great festival of democracy. My special greetings to the youth of the state who voted for the first time in this election.”

In another post, the Prime Minister said: “Today is the second and last round of voting in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise. Your every vote is valuable for democracy.”

