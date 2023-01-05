Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged panchayats to prepare an action plan on water supply management.

Addressing the 1st All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on Water virtually, Modi said: “Gram panchayats should prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap ranging from water supply to cleanliness and waste management should be considered.

“Every Gram Panchayat can also submit a monthly or quarterly report online, stating the number of houses that are getting tap water in the village.”

He further said that a system of periodic water testing should also be developed to ensure the quality of water.

“Water Vision @ 2047 is an important dimension of the journey for the next 25 years. When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work,” Modi added.

Under the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ campaign, more than 70 lakh hectares of land in the country have been brought under micro-irrigation so far, the Prime Minister informed the gathering.

“Our rivers, our water bodies are the most important part of the entire water ecosystem,” Modi said, adding that Jal Jeevan Mission is a major development parameter of a state to provide water to every household.

By making the Namami Gange Mission a template, other states can also start similar campaigns for the conservation of rivers. It is the responsibility of every state to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination, he concluded.

