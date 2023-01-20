INDIA

PM virtually distributes appointment letters to 71,000 people under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing.

The new recruits who got the appointment letters are from various government positions like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographers and junior accountants among others.

While interacting with the new appointees, Modi said, “Regular Rozgar Melas have become a mark of this government. In central jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound.”

“Transparent recruitment and promotions generate trust among the youth,” he added, while urging the new recruits to serve with a service attitude that “Citizen is Always Right”.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that this is the first Rozgar Mela of 2023 which brings the precious gift of employment into the government fold for the 71,000 families.

Modi congratulated the new appointees and noted that these employment opportunities will infuse a new ray of hope not just in the appointees but also among crores of families.

