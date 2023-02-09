INDIA

PM visit: New Vande Bharat trains to boost pilgrim tourism in Maharashtra

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from here on Friday which will connect the major pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra and give a fillip to the thriving religious tourism circuit, officials said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will flag off the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday afternoon.

The Mumbai-Solapur train will transport pilgrims to the famed temples and religious sites of Siddheshwar, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and even Alandi in the vicinity.

Similarly, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train will serve devotees going to Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi’s Saibaba Temple, Shani Singanapur, and other important locations in that region, besides the Kumbh Mela held in Nashik every 12 years, the next due in 2027.

While Solapur district is ranked as the spiritual capital of Maharashtra, Nashik is billed as the pilgrimage capital, both attracting millions of worshippers round the year from all over India and abroad, besides tourists.

20230209-211803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ becomes Kartik’s biggest opener, makes Rs 14.11 cr...

    New Millet Mission to double farmers’ income: Assam CM

    I-T raids at SAGE Group premises in Bhopal, Indore

    Covid: Leaves of doctors, paramedics cancelled in Kashmir