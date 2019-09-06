PM visits Jethmalani’s residence to pay tributes

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the residence of veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani who died earlier in the day, and paid tributes.

The Prime Minister reached Jethmalani’s residence at 2, Akbar Road, soon after he returned from Haryana after addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state.

Following Jethmalani’s death, Modi tweeted: “In the passing away of Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject.”

“One of the best aspects of Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona.

“I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on.”

Jethmalani, 96, was undergoing treatment for age-related problems. His health deteriorated over the last two weeks.

