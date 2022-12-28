INDIA

PM visits mother at Ahmedabad hospital, Heeraben likely to be discharged in two days

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited his mother Heeraben Modi at the U.N. Mehta Hospital here, where she was admitted earlier in the day for treatment. Heeraben had turned 99 in June this year.

The Prime Minister spent almost one-and-a-half hours with his mother, brothers and discussed her health issues with the doctors along with the future course of action to be undertaken.

After he left the hospital, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Lokhandwala told mediapersons that Heeraben is recovering fast, and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

According to sources, Heeraben had fallen ill on Tuesday night. She was first taken to the Gandhinagar Government Hospital, from where she was referred to the U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment.

20221228-203801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dead man receives MNREGA wages for four years in Gujarat

    The changing face of the skincare industry in India

    Now, Reliance Jio raises prepaid tariffs by around 20%

    New RT-PCR kit to detect Covid-19 across various mutant strains