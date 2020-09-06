PM, VP condoles death of Kerala seer

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of seer Kesavananda Bharati whose legal fight against the Kerala government led to a landmark decision.

Modi said the seer will “inspire generations”.

“We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

In 1973, he went for a legal offensive against the Kerala government and its attempts to impose restrictions over the property of the Mutt. In what would come to be known as a landmark case, where judges snubbed the Parliament. A 13-judge bench had pronounced that the Parliament cannot alter the Constitution’s basic structure.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too condoled his death. “Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, the seer of Edneer Mutt was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon,” he said.

The head of Edaneer Math in Kerala’s Kasargod died at the age of 80.

–IANS

abn/kr