Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Maharana Pratap on their birth anniversaries.

“My humble tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary today. Gurudev was a distinguished poet, writer of repute, great philosopher, social reformer and educationist. His timeless works continue to inspire many across the world,” Naidu said.

Paying his tributes in a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I bow to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he continues to inspire millions of people. He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture and ethos. He emphasised on education, learning and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his vision for India.”

Remembering Gokhale, Naidu said: “”My tributes to the great freedom fighter & distinguished social reformer, Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary leader who worked relentlessly for the cause of education. His remarkable contribution to the freedom struggle and the field of education will always be remembered with gratitude.”

In his tribute, Modi said: “Tributes to the great Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. His contribution to our freedom struggle is unforgettable. His unwavering commitment to democratic principles and social empowerment keeps motivating us.”

In his tribute to Maharana Pratap, the Vice President said: “My humble tributes to the legendary warrior king, Maharana Pratap on his Jayanti today. He is known for his steely determination, exemplary bravery and outstanding leadership. His abiding love for our motherland continues to inspire every Indian.”

Modi said, “The story of his courage and struggle will always inspire the countrymen.”

20220509-100939