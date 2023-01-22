INDIA

PM welcomes CJI’s idea of SC judgments in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud’s suggestion about making SC judgments available in regional languages.

“At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters”, he said in a tweet.

“India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The Central Government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s Matru Bhasha”, he said, in another tweet.

