Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived here on a three-day state visit from January 24 to 26.

Sisi would be the chief guest at the 74th Republic Day function on Thursday.

“Warm welcome to India, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Your historic visit to India as Chief Guest for our Republic Day celebrations is a matter of immense happiness for all Indians. Look forward to our discussions tomorrow. @AlsisiOfficial,” Modi tweeted.

Both the leaders will hold discussions on Wednesday.

