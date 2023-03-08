In a counter to the Union government’s recent communique asking the state to file FIRs against those involved in irregularities in implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), the West Bengal government has asked to immediately clear payment of the central dues under the scheme.

In the beginning of this month, the Union Rural Development Ministry had communicated to state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi that the central field inspection teams have substantial evidence to prove irregularities, and besides initiating necessary action by filing FIRs against those responsible, the state government should also forward a detailed action-taken report on this count to it by March 10.

“This week, the state government has forwarded its reply to the Union Rural Development Ministry on this count claiming that the beneficiary list for the scheme in the state has been prepared adhering to the guidelines set by the ministry. At the same time, it has also been communicated to the Union Ministry that the state government is unable to start the implementation of the scheme because of the pending central dues on this count,” said a senior official of the state Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department, adding that the reply was sent to the Union ministry on March 6.

Recently, the central field inspection teams conducted surveys in 10 districts of the state on the implementation of the PMAY scheme during which they have identified irregularities in seven districts – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, and East Burdwan.

The development triggered a political slugfest. While the ruling Trinamool Congress has termed it an “excuse” by the Centre to freeze the state’s dues, the opposition BJP has called it the right step to penalise those responsible for depriving the marginalised sections of their legitimate dues.

