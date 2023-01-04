Amid allegations of rampant corruption into the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has decided to send two separate teams to the state this month for field inspection.

A communication has been sent by the Central government under-secretary Anil Singh to the West Bengal Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development secretary on this count which has reached the state secretariat of Nabanna on Wednesday.

In the communication, it has been said that two teams will visit two districts of East Midnapore and Malda.

Each team will consist of three officials from the Union ministry of rural development.

In East Midnapore, the team will be headed by the director of the ministry, Shailesh Kumar and he will be assisted by under secretary Anil Kumar Singh and senior statistical officer Subhash Dwivedi.

On the other hand, the team for Malda will be led by deputy secretary Shakti Kant Singh, assistant commissioner Chahat Singh and assistant section officer Gaurav Ahuja.

The allegations of corruption in implementation of the PMAY scheme has been maximum in these two districts.

Although in the communique to the state government, the exact date of the visit of the central teams has not been mentioned, sources said the teams would arrive in the state in the first week.

“It is requested to make necessary arrangements and provide logistic support to the Central teams during the visit to the state besides informing the districts for necessary action and provide documents, etc, asked by the members of the team,” the communique has read.

On Tuesday, a senior BJP leader in West Bengal approached the Calcutta High Court over alleged rampant corruption in implementation of the PMAY scheme.

In the PIL filed at the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, BJP’s Purulia district president, Vivek Ranga has appealed for immediate stay on disbursements under the scheme.

In the PIL, Ranga has also demanded a proper and thorough probe into the matter.

20230104-211802