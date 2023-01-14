The West Bengal government on Saturday has received a 493-page letter that sought details about utilisation of central funds for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

In the letter from the Union Ministry of Rural Development, according to state government sources, there are queries pertaining to allegations from the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari about irregularities in the PMAY scheme.

In the letter, the Union Ministry has maintained that their officials are not satisfied with the explanations sent by the state government earlier on this count.

The state government has claimed that the first round of central funds is supposed to come this month only. However, an officer of the state panchayat affairs and rural development, said that following the fresh enquiry letter, now it is uncertain on when the first phase of central funds under the PMAY scheme will reach the state government kitty.

In the letter, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has also sought queries on the details of expenditure under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme, meant for the development of rural roads in the country.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has described this development as a deliberate move by the BJP and Union government to deprive the state government from the funds under these centrally-sponsored schemes.

According to the Trinamool Congress state general secretary and the party spokesman in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh, the Union government is resorting to new excuses regularly to deprive the state.

“They are doing politics over the entire issue. The state BJP letters are making false accusations and on the basis of that, the Union government is blocking the funds,” he said.

Two field inspection teams from the Union Ministry of Rural Development have already conducted an enquiry on this count in East Midnapore and Malda districts.

Another five field inspection teams from the same Ministry are scheduled to visit the state and review the situation in 10 districts.

20230114-213802