The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has put Uttar Pradesh in the fast lane. Around 6,208.45 km of new roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs 4,130.27 crore under PMGSY-III.

According to the government spokesman, in the past 4.5 years roads have been the priority of the Yogi Adityanath government in order to augment infrastructure and improve the lives of the rural population.

“The state government is committed to inclusive development and the welfare of the people. The construction of roads under PMGSY-III will boost growth, create jobs and raise the standard of living for hundreds of millions in rural areas. The road projects taken up by the government are also generating direct and indirect employment as the manpower is engaged in the construction works,” the spokesman said.

All work under the first and second phases of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has been completed in Uttar Pradesh.

The state has already constructed over 57,162.55 km of road under the same. The maintenance work of five years has been assigned to the road contractors.

Bhanu Chandra Goswami, Chief Executive Officer, Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Agency, said that in the third phase of the scheme, 6,208.45 km of new roads are being constructed.

In the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Government of India has set a target to construct roads of 18,937.05 km in Uttar Pradesh by the year 2024-25.

With the construction of new roads, ambulances and other medical facilities are now easily accessible in villages.

–IANS

amita/dpb