INDIA

PMK attacks Stalin over land acquisition for Neyveli Lignite Corp

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s PMK on Wednesday said that it would undertake a series of agitations against land acquisition by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL).

PMK state President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was acting diametrically opposite stand on farmers’ welfare. He said that while the Tamil Nadu government under Stalin presented a separate budget for agriculture, it was against the interests of the farmers in several projects.

Ramadoss, a former Union Minister, said that the farmers were the worst sufferers in the projects like SIPCOT, the textile park by Southern India Mill’s Association (SIMA), the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) and other projects.

He charged two ministers of the ruling DMK were playing second fiddle to the NLCIL authorities for their expansion projects and added that the DMK and the Chief Minister were solely responsible for the plight of the farmers as the government was hand in glove with the company for acquiring land of the farmers. He said that PMK would oppose this by all force.

Ramadoss said that the NLCIL has now tied up with a private company to evaluate the lignite deposits around Veeranam lake without taking into account the livelihood of the local people. He said that the areas surrounding the lake where the evaluation has been declared as a protected agricultural zone.

He said that the farmers fear NLCIL will set up mines in the area and that environmental degradation started after the NLCIL set its foot in the area. He alleged that the NLCIL took over around 36,000 acres from the landowners and sucked out groundwater from 44 villages in Cuddalore district, and groundwater levels have seen a steep decrease from eight feet to 1,000 feet now.

He said that the party will conduct a series of agitations if the Cuddalore district administration did not end acquiring lands for the NLCIL.

20230201-221601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s daily Covid cases surge to 17,336

    Pan-India CBI raids over JKPSI exam scam

    ‘Aragan’ will be a fantasy thriller, says director Arun Kumar

    Military chopper crashes in TN, Gen Bipin Rawat on board (2nd...