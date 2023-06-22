The PMK on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to enforce a step by step ban on liquor in the state.

PMK state president and former Union Minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss in a statement said that the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to shut down 500 Tasmac liquor shops from Thursday was a welcome decision.

The PMK leader called upon the Tamil Nadu government to ban 500 Tasmac liquor shops every quarter of a year and thereby ensure that all the remaining 4,829 liquor shops are shut down by the next two and half years.

It may be noted that there were 5,329 liquor shops in Tamil Nadu under the state government and with the shutting down of 500 shops on Thursday, the number of shops has come down to 4,829.

PMK, which is the political arm of the powerful Vannniyar community, has all along been campaigning against the consumption of liquor and has been demanding a shutdown of Tasmac liquor shops in the state.

The PMK has recently conducted a statewide campaign against the increase in the use of liquor in the state.

20230622-131002