PMK hits out against TN govt not implementing online gambling ban

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has come out strongly against the Tamil Nadu government for not implementing the online gaming ban.

In a statement, party state president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the Tamil Nadu government had passed an ordinance to ban online gaming but had not implemented it.

The PMK leader said that the state government had notified the Madras High Court that the ban on online games was not implemented.

The PMK leader said that the government had passed the ordinance banning online gaming last year but had not implemented or executed the ban in the state and said that it was a mystery on why the ban was not implemented.

Many people had committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after losing heavily in online games and the Madras High Court had while hearing a petition observed against celebrities in sports and movies endorsing online games.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and his son and Anbumani Ramadoss have been relentlessly fighting against online gaming in the state.

20221118-142003

