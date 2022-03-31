INDIA

PMK hopeful of Vanniyar quota despite SC overruling it

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court (SC) upholding the Madras High Court decision to quash the 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyar community within the 20 per cent reservation given to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Thursday called the quota “unconstitutional” and a violation of the right to equality.

Ramadoss said, the SC order was a disappointment for the community, there were certain positives in it as it had rejected six of the seven grounds on which the Madras HC had quashed the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyars.

Speaking to IANS, the PMK leader expressed hope that the Vanniyar reservation would become a reality.

He said, “The SC pointed out that the state government had not given data to show that the Vanniyar community is treated as a separate group within the MBCs.”

The PMK leader added that it was possible to get the data from the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and referred to the remarks by the SC that the state has the legislative competence to pass the Act.

Ramadoss said, “I do urge the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take measures to get the data from the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and to pass legislation for Vanniyar reservation.”

He added that the party would also put pressure on the state government to enact a legislation as the SC itself has mentioned that the state has the legislative competence to pass a resolution.

The PMK is a party representing the powerful Vanniyar community which has a huge population in north Tamil Nadu.

