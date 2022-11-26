INDIA

PMK leader urges Centre to work towards separate Tamil state in SL

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder-leader, S. Ramadoss has urged the Central government to work towards a separate state for Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

Ramadoss said that Central government must take legal measures for the formation of a separate Tamil state in Sri Lanka.

He opined that the Union government must impress upon the United Nations to conduct a referendum among the Tamil diaspora across the world and take efforts for the formation of a separate state for Tamils in the island nation.

Ramadoss said that the demand for an independent state for Tamils in Lanka was still remaining.

The senior PMK leader also said that the formation of an independent state for Tamils in the island nation was a dream for the Tamil diaspora across the world.

He said India should redefine its position on the formation of an independent state for Sri Lankan Tamils and added that the growing presence of China in the island nation, would help strengthen the security of our nation.

He also added that every ethnic group has the right to choose the country they want to live in and also said that forming an independent state for Tamils in Sri Lanka would be the only solution to the issues faced by the Tamils in the island nation.

