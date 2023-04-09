Tamil Nadu’s PMK on Sunday called for the bifurcation of the state’s Tiruvannamalai district and held a protest march in front of the Anna Statute here to press for the demand.

Addressing the protest, PMK state President and former Union Minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that Tiruvannamalai was the second-largest district of Tamil Nadu and has about 27 lakh population.

He said that the district has eight Assembly constituencies and should has to be divided into two so that each district has four constituencies.

Also demanding the bifurcation of Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tuticorin districts, he said that the DMK, even after two years of coming to power, had not done anything to bifurcate Tiruvannamalai.

He also said that Tiruvannamalai do not have any facilities that much of the other districts have and said that bifurcation of the district would help ease administration.

20230409-203402