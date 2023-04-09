INDIA

PMK seeks bifurcation of TN’s Tiruvannamalai district

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s PMK on Sunday called for the bifurcation of the state’s Tiruvannamalai district and held a protest march in front of the Anna Statute here to press for the demand.

Addressing the protest, PMK state President and former Union Minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that Tiruvannamalai was the second-largest district of Tamil Nadu and has about 27 lakh population.

He said that the district has eight Assembly constituencies and should has to be divided into two so that each district has four constituencies.

Also demanding the bifurcation of Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tuticorin districts, he said that the DMK, even after two years of coming to power, had not done anything to bifurcate Tiruvannamalai.

He also said that Tiruvannamalai do not have any facilities that much of the other districts have and said that bifurcation of the district would help ease administration.

20230409-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir fruit merchant’s son tops NEET-UG 2022 in J&K

    Where is Economic review asks Cong in Kerala Assembly

    Invitation to K’taka Cong leaders for pro-China event triggers row

    Kangana to headline ‘Chandramukhi 2’, sequel to Rajanikanth’s ‘Chandramukhi’