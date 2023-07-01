The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will be campaigning against the 90 ml sachets introduced by the state liquor utility, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac).

The PMK state president Anbumani Ramadoss said that he did not expect Muthusamy, who was an experienced minister, to introduce such a scheme in the state that would adversely affect students and youngsters in the state alike.

The PMK leader was responding to the recent announcement by the state minister for Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy that the Tasmac will start selling liquor in 90 ml tetra packs.

Ramadoss said that this would increase the sale of liquor in the state.

He said that the PMK cadres would conduct campaign across the state against the introduction of 90 ml sachets that will increase the availability of liquor in the state.

The former Union minister said that Tamil Nadu had to rollback the sale of cheap 100 ml sachets when it was introduced in 1989 and 2002.

The senior leader said that the 90 ml sachets are to be sold at prices as low as Rs 70 and that this would increase the popularity of the sale of liquor.

He said that students and minors might mistake the sachets with milk and other beverage packets, that are similarly packed.

The PMK leader said that shutting down of liquor shops was the only solution and called upon the DMK government to shut down liquor shops in the state.

