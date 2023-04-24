INDIA

PMK to move HC against new TN rule that allows serving liquor at events

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has said that the party would move Madras High Court against a state government gazette notification for issuance of a special licence to permit serving of liquor to guests at conferences, celebrations and other functions.

Advocate K. Balu, who is a lawyer of the PMK, said that the March 18 gazette notification to allow the serving of liquor at conferences, celebrations and other functions was totally unacceptable. He said that demands are high for shutting down the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets across the state.

He said that the latest notification is against the PMK ideology which is for promoting prohibition of liquor in the state.

Balu said, “It is highly condemnable on the part of the TN government to have come with such a notification permitting the organisers of events to obtain special licences easily through online mode and begin serving liquor at public as well as private events on payment of an annual registration fee.”

Stressing that the party has been spearheading the prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu, the PMK leader said that he would fight in the Madras High Court against the state government gazette notification on serving liquor in conferences and conclaves.

