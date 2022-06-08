The PMK, the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, has given a protest call for June 10 against online gambling in the state.

The protest march will be held at Rajarathinam playground at Egmore at 11 a.m.

President of PMK and former Union Health Minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss in a statement said that 22 people had committed suicide in the state after losing money in online gambling in the last 10 months.

This, according to the PMK leader, was after the Madras High Court had lifted the ban against online gambling imposed by the state government.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that the state government has failed to amend the law even after the court had suggested the government enact a law to regulate online gambling.

The PMK leader said that the party has been relentlessly campaigning to enact a law to regulate online gambling and had submitted several memorandums to the government but to no avail.

It may be noted that recently a housewife in Tamil Nadu committed suicide after she lost heavily in online gambling. The woman, who was chatting with her family, suddenly went inside her bedroom and hanged herself to death.

