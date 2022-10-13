PMK founder-leader, Dr. S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central and Tamil Nadu government to take steps for an anti-superstition law.

In a statement, he expressed shock over the case of “human sacrifice” in neighbouring Kerala which took the lives of two women, including one from Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader said that in addition to creating awareness among the public against superstitions, there should be strong actions should be taken through legislation to curb such practices and superstitious beliefs.

He said that the anti-superstition law is in place in Maharashtra and Karnataka and urged the Central and Tamil Nadu government to enact it in the state. Dr Ramadoss said that both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are highly literate states and even then such a law was not in place. The PMK founder leader also cited the example of a human sacrifice in the state’s Thanjavur last year.

Ramadoss called upon the Tamil Nadu government to enact legislation against superstitious practices in the upcoming Assembly session. He also stated that if there was no sufficient time to enact the legislation during the current session, an ordinance could be promulgated after the session.

20221013-205403