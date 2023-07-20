INDIA

PMK urges Stalin to put pressure on Centre for release of Cauvery water from K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to put pressure on the central government for the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

In a statement on Thursday, the PMK leader said that the water level in Mettur dam has come down and that there were reports that the water in the dam would last only till August 10. He said that this was appalling and would affect the Kuruvai crop cultivation in Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the Kuruvai crop cultivation in Delta districts of the state was at a critical stage and if adequate water is not provided now, then the Kuruvai crop would be lost.

The senior leader said that the State Chief Minister must take the initiative to bring together all leaders including MPs, MLAs and other leaders to New Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and apprise him of the situation. He said that the Tamil Nadu delegation must put pressure on the Prime Minister for release of the Cauvery water immediately.

2023072042233

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI won’t arrest Tejashwi Yadav this month, says Delhi HC

    As monsoon rains lash NW India, they give NE states a...

    Another shocker: Incidents of atrocities continue in MP set for polls...

    Year on, Palghar Sadhu lynchings case is alive in public eye