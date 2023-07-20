Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss has called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to put pressure on the central government for the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

In a statement on Thursday, the PMK leader said that the water level in Mettur dam has come down and that there were reports that the water in the dam would last only till August 10. He said that this was appalling and would affect the Kuruvai crop cultivation in Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the Kuruvai crop cultivation in Delta districts of the state was at a critical stage and if adequate water is not provided now, then the Kuruvai crop would be lost.

The senior leader said that the State Chief Minister must take the initiative to bring together all leaders including MPs, MLAs and other leaders to New Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and apprise him of the situation. He said that the Tamil Nadu delegation must put pressure on the Prime Minister for release of the Cauvery water immediately.

2023072042233