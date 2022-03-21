The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community of North Tamil Nadu, has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to create 1 lakh government jobs to reduce unemployment and help people secure their lives.

PMK founder leader Dr S. Ramadoss, in a statement on Sunday, said that the state can take a cue from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann, who immediately after swearing-in, announced that his government would create 25,000 new government jobs.

The PMK leader said that the Punjab economy was debt-ridden and much smaller when compared to Tamil Nadu and hence creating 1 lakh government jobs for the benefit of the unemployed youth would not be a difficult proposition for the state of Tamil Nadu.

He said that the poll promise of the DMK was to create more government jobs and to fill the vacancies in state government bodies. The PMK founder leader said that the government was duty-bound to honour its poll promise and to provide employment to more youths in the government sector.

Dr Ramadoss also called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to provide permanent jobs to part-time lecturers and teachers in government colleges and schools.

He also urged Stalin to make the announcements in the current session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Notably, the PMK which had fought the 2019 general elections and the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK have contested both the rural elections to the nine districts and the Urban local body polls on its own. The DMK knows that if it enters to an alliance with the PMK, the party would reap benefits in North Tamil Nadu.

20220321-132003