PMK’s Tamil Nadu President and former Union Minister Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday called on the state government to increase the milk procurement price of Aavin so as to wade of threat from Amul.

In a statement, he said that Aavin has a 16 per cent share of the milk market in Tamil Nadu and is facing a threat from Amul.

The PMK leader urged Aavin to increase the number of procurement centres and simplify its procurement process.

Gujarat-headquartered milk major Amul is planning a major entry into Tamil Nadu and has set up a plant on the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border.

The national milk cooperative has also set up procurement centres at Salem, Erode and Tiruvannamalai and also paid off the procurement agents immediately at a rate of 50 paise per litre.

20230525-205802

