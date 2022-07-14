The PMK, the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately remove Hindi inscriptions on the name board of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Perumbakkam.

PMK founder leader, Dr S. Ramadoss said that the board bears the name in Hindi along with Tamil and English.

“The focus of the institute is to conduct research into Tamil language and the board has Hindi inscriptions on the name board,” he said in a statement, pointing out at the the new building of the institute was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when it earlier operated from Taramani, the name board had only Tamil and English inscriptions.

The PMK leader also lashed out against the CICT website also having Hindi and said that it amounted to imposition.

He said that even though CICT was a Central government institute, the majority of its functioning depends on state government activities and added that it was not acceptable for such an institution to have Hindi inscriptions on its board.

Ramadoss called upon the Chief Minister to take special attention to the issue and asked whether the Chief Minister’s nod was sought for having the Hindi name.

