A war of words between the PTI and PML-N erupted on Sunday with PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry alleging that PML-N “has begun to speak against the judiciary, and over the next few days, it will begin speaking against the army as well”, media reports said.

Chaudhary further alleged that PML-N “feels it has made a big mistake by aligning itself with the establishment against Imran Khan” and now the party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz will “seek to push an anti-establishment narrative”, Geo News reported.

“The flaw in this scheme is that the people are no longer those of the 1990s and the competition is with Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said, the report said.

He said the PML-N’s plan of action will see it “completely forced out” of the country’s politics but “the institutions will suffer damage” in the process.

“Had they stayed within their limits, this would not have happened. But anyway, the PML-N will now target institutions,” he said.

Chaudhry also censured the party for what he characterised as oscillating between two narratives depending on the situation.

“They were brought into being by the establishment and the brothers (Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif) decided that one will do pro-establishment politics, whereas the other will sell an anti-establishment narrative. When one narrative failed, they sought to push the other. This formula is also being transferred to the next generation,” Chaudhary alleged, Geo News reported.

It bears mentioning that a day earlier, Maryam Nawaz had said that the PML-N will not accept “unilateral” decisions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it ruled that the Chief Minister of Punjab province, Hamza Shahbaz, will work as a trustee CM till Monday.

20220724-195002