PMO holds meeting to oversee immediate relief measures to help Turkey

Senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday held a meeting to discuss immediate relief measures to help Turkey cope with the massive earthquake which had hit the region earlier in the day.

According to official sources, the meeting was conducted by principal secretary to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra.

It was decided that search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkish government.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search & rescue operations.

Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines, official sources said.

Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian embassy in Ankara and the consulate general office in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba and representatives from ministries of home, defence, external affairs, civil aviation and health.

Modi had earlier condoled the death of hundreds of people due to the earthquake which measured 7.8 on the Richter scale.

20230206-154004

