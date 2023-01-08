INDIA

PMO to hold review meeting over Joshimath today

NewsWire
0
0

Amid rising concerns over land subsidence phenomenon taking place in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday.

P.K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, will hold the meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other top Central government officials as well as the members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at the PMO to take stock of the situation.

Sources informed that district officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conferencing in the meeting, along with senior state government officials.

Sinking of land in Joshimath has triggered fears of the town collapsing under its own weight.

Experts have attributed this phenomenon to land subsidence, which is caused due to extreme weather events and geological factors.

20230108-124604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santiago Nieva steps down as High Performance Director of Indian boxing...

    Man devoured by crocodile near Dudhwa forest

    House made out of 65 herbal plants, mud comes up in...

    Sanya Malhotra opens up on working with Rajkummar Rao in ‘HIT:...