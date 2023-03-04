The Australian No.3 seed, Max Purcell, continued his brilliant run in the ATP challengers events in India. Having won titles in Chennai and Bengaluru in the back-to-back weeks, the Australian needed just one hour and 12 minutes to beat Serbia’s Miljan Zekic 6-2,6-3 to make it to the finals at the PMR open ATP challenger men’s 100 tennis championship.

In the final on Sunday Purcell will meet Italian No. 4 seed, Luca Nardi, ending the challenge of qualifier Czech Republic’s, Dominik Palan, 7-6(4),1-6,7-5 in 2 hours and 15 minutes in the event organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Tennis Stadium.

Anirudh Chandrasekar and N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth of India won the doubles title. The all-Indian pair won the doubles title of the tournament beating the fifth-seeded Japanese combination of Toshihide Matsui and Kaito Uesugi 6-1, 4-6 [10-3] in an hour and 11 minutes.

The doubles winners got Trophy, $7,590 and 100 APT points while the runner-ups got the Trophy, $4,400 and 60 ATP points.

Results:

Singles (semifinals): 4-Luca Nardi (ITA, 158) bt Q-Dominik Palan (CZE,412) 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-5; 3-Max Purcell (AUS, 155) bt Miljan Zekic (SRB, 241) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles final: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) bt 5-Toshihide Matsui/Kaito Uesugi (JPN) 6-1, 4-6 [10-3].

20230304-222203