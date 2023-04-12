Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “unwavering love” and “continuous focus” towards the northeastern region have elevated Assam in the last few years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Assam on April 14 to inaugurate a number of projects. Additionally, the Prime Minister will also attend a Bihu event that will be marked by a traditional dance by 11,000 artistes at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Sarma tweeted, “Bohag Bihu heralds the arrival of spring and marks our New Year. It is the most significant Assamese celebration. This year Aadarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will celebrate Bihu in Assam making this ancient festival even more special.”

“Hon PM occupies a special place in the hearts of Assamese people. He has taken our heritage to an unprecedented global level,” he added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will launch developmental projects worth Rs 14,300 crore. He will also inaugurate five railway projects and the first AIIMS in the Northeast at Changsari near Guwahati built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore with 750 beds and 100 MBBS seats.

Modi will also inaugurate three new medical colleges built at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore with 1,500 beds. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, a unique collaboration between IIT Guwahati and Assam government.

20230412-224804