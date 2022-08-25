BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PM’s Economic Advisory Council to release India’s competitive roadmap on Aug 30

The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will release the Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 on August 30.

To be released in the presence of Council Chairman Bibek Debroy, G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and Council member Sanjeev Sanyal, the document is a guide for India to become a higher-income country by 2047.

“It proposes policy goals, principles, and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity. The roadmap presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India’s present economic state and competitive advantages,” an official statement said.

The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy to drive its growth further and sustain it over the long term.

