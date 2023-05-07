Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi and other family members, performed the ‘Pind Daan’ rituals of their late mother Heeraben and father Damodar Das Modi at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Prime Minister’s mother died on December 30 last year. His brother and other family members completed the rituals on the banks of the Ganga.

‘Pind daan’ as per Hindu belief is a ritual to offer homage to the departed soul.

Pandit Raju Jha assisted the family and prayed for the peace of the souls.

Pankaj Modi and his relatives also took part in Ganga ‘aarti’ and offered special prayers, thereafter.

