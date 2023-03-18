INDIASOUTH ASIA

PMs Modi, Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh energy pipeline

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) in a virtual mode.

The foundation stone for the construction of this pipeline was laid by both Prime Ministers in September 2018. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015 and this is the second cross-border energy pipeline between India and its eastern neighbour, an official statement said.

Cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of India-Bangladesh relations. The IBFP is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh with a capacity to transport 1 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh. Enhanced connectivity with Bangladesh will further strengthen people to people linkages between two sides.

Bangladesh is India’s top-most development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. The operationalisation of the Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector.

PM Modi thanked PM Hasina for her constant guidance on the project and expressed his wish to continue working with her for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

20230318-195404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Operation Ganga flight ferries 185 Indians from Ukraine

    Aditya Narayan on ‘Indian Idol 13’: Neha Kakkar and I are...

    Rahul offers prayers at Sriperumbudur ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

    DC re-constitutes panel to investigate Chintal Paradiso mishap